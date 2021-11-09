Whistleblower gets $24M in Hyundai-Kia engine recall case

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency has paid more than $24 million to a whistleblower who reported that Hyundai and Kia moved too slowly to recall of over 1 million vehicles with engines that could freeze up or catch fire.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the award is the first it has paid to a whistleblower. It's also the maximum percentage allowed by law of penalties paid by the Korean automakers.



In November of 2020, the agency announced that Hyundai and Kia would pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements in an agreement to fix the engine problems. The announcement resolved a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models since the 2011 model year.



Hyundai had to pay $54 million in civil penalties and invest $40 million to improve safety operations. Kia, which is affiliated with Hyundai, had to pay $27 million in penalties and invest $16 million on safety performance measures. The penalties from both automakers totaled $81 million.



The agency didn't identify the whistleblower in a statement Tuesday announcing the payment. The statement said the automakers “inaccurately reported crucial information to NHTSA about serious defects in the engines.”



By law, the agency is allowed to award 30% of collected penalties to a whistleblower who gives significant information resulting in action that brings penalties of over $1 million.



“This information is critical to public safety, and we are committed to rewarding those who bring information to us,” Deputy NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said in the statement. The agency is in the process of drafting regulations for its whistleblower program but is allowed to make awards before the rules are final, the statement said.



The...