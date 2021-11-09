Food startup makes grab-and-go snacks for people with allergies

People who have food allergies want the same options as everyone else, said Brooke Navarro, the entrepreneur behind Raleigh, North Carolina-based Without a Trace Foods. Food allergies run in Navarro's family. Her mom had them and so does her daughter. It’s scary – and it’s inconvenient, particularly when traveling and looking for a grab-and-go snack, she said. “It started with my own personal frustration with being able to find on-the-go snacks that are filling,” she said. Typical…