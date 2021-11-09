Storied General Electric to split into three public companies
Published
The American company will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.Full Article
Published
The American company will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.Full Article
General Electric says it will split into three separate companies by 2024. Amid uncertainty, Ohio leaders and industry analysts..
General Electric invented thousands of products that changed life in America. Now the behemoth is splitting into three companies...