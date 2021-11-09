Vaccines to be compulsory for frontline NHS staff
Frontline NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid to protect patients, the health secretary has announced today.Full Article
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed Covid vaccinations will be compulsory for frontline NHS workers and social care staff in..