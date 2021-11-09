GE to split into three companies by 2024

General Electric announced Nov. 9 that it plans to split into three publicly traded companies over the next three years. GE (NYSE: GE) shares were up 8% as of 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time in premarket trading on the news. The Boston-based company said it will pursue a tax-free spinoff of GE Healthcare in early 2023 but will retain a 19.9% stake in that spinoff. In early 2024, it plans to spin off the combined renewable energy and power companies, currently two separate divisions. Following those transactions,…