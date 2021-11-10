Edmunds compares the Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.4

Introduced for 2021, the Volkswagen ID.4 is the German automaker’s first all-electric SUV and part of a new wave of electric vehicles for American consumers. It boasts a spacious interior and styling that’s futuristic but not too futuristic.



The ID.4 is the upstart against two established rivals: the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The Model Y is an SUV but it’s considerably more expensive than the ID.4. As such, the popular Model 3 sedan, which is versatile in its own right, is an excellent yardstick to measure against. Edmunds’ experts compared the ID.4 and Model 3 to find out which one is the better buy.



RANGE AND CHARGING



On a full charge, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 delivers an EPA-estimated range of 240-260 miles depending on trim level. The base Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus boasts an EPA-estimated 263 miles of range, while the aptly named Long Range model claims 353 miles of range. This might seem like an easy win for Tesla, but there’s more to it than that.



The ID.4 outperformed its EPA estimates in Edmunds’ real-world range testing, with an ID.4 Pro going 28 miles farther than its estimated 260 miles on a full charge. Meanwhile, all of the Tesla Model 3s Edmunds has tested over the years have come up slightly short in real-world driving range compared to the EPA estimates. The upshot: Yes, the Model 3 can go farther on a full charge than the ID.4, but the difference in everyday driving isn’t as big as the EPA estimates suggest.



Both EVs are easy to charge at home and can be quickly recharged at DC fast-charging stations. The Model 3 does have an advantage because of Tesla’s proprietary Supercharger network. These chargers have more convenient locations and are less of a hassle to use than other third-party charging networks.



Winner: Model 3



PRICING AND VALUE



.



..