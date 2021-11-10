Columbus-based America's Floor Source acquires Kentucky company

A Columbus-based retailer is expanding its reach through acquisition for the second time this year. America’s Floor Source Tuesday said it is adding The Flooring Gallery, a retailer in Louisville, Kentucky and Lexington, Kentucky, for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes retail stores, design centers, warehouses, inventory and other assets. The Kentucky deal follows the August acquisition of JP Flooring in West Chester. The Flooring Gallery, which was founded 21 years ago, is on track to…