Startup Spotlight: Norristown drone security company Asylon prepares for Series A

PHL Inno's weekly "Startup Spotlight" feature highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. The startup: Asylon is a robotics startup that builds software systems for drones and ground robots to automate perimeter security. Founded: 2015 Home base: Norristown Founders: Chief Executive Officer Damon Henry, Chief Technology Officer Adam Mohammed, and Chief Operating Officer Brent McLaughlin met at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The trio are aerospace engineers by…