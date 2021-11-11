Intel exec worked her way up from administrative assistant to vice president

Dawn Jones took a promotion and became the chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of social impact at Intel Corp. earlier this year, but reaching the C-suite was never really part of her plan. “It wasn't an aspiration that I'm going to one day be a VP at Intel,” she said. ‘It was always, how can I do the best job I can do at whatever job I'm doing? And I've found a way to navigate the company, by making sure that I always delivered on my results.” Jones has been at Intel…