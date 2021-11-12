Whitehall Capital now able to hold assets in tokenised form

Whitehall Capital is pleased to announce a new and innovative approach to holding investments within its specialist bridge financing fund, ‘Whitehall Capital Management Limited’ (‘Whitehall’ or ‘the ‘Fund’). Whitehall Capital has struck an agreement with US-based digital asset securities marketplace, Securitize, enabling investors in the specialist Whitehall fund to hold their assets in a tokenized form. Using the Securitize platform, Whitehall investors will now be able to buy and sell units in the Fund, trading their holdings with other investors. Whitehall Capital is the first UK-based company to engage with Securitize in this way.