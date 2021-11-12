Marriott offers sneak peek of new downtown Bethesda hotel, unveils food and beverage program

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) expects to open its 245-room downtown Bethesda hotel in January with a sit-down restaurant, multiple bars and a concierge lounge for the exclusive use of its Bonvoy reward program members. Executive Chef Dupree Braswell, a D.C-area native, will shift to the Marriott Bethesda Downtown from the Washington Marriott Georgetown, the hospitality giant announced Friday as it released the first details about the planned hotel’s food and beverage program. Braswell…