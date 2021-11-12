Memorial Hermann offering COVID-19 boosters for high-risk individuals

For the safety and health of your colleagues and families, Memorial Hermann is advising Houston-area employers to encourage their workforces to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu to help avoid a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19 cases this fall and winter. For those who have already been vaccinated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Memorial Hermann is encouraging Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for high-risk individuals. In line with guidance from the FDA and CDC, Memorial Hermann is offering Pfizer…