Thousands of health care workers at Sacramento Kaiser facilities threaten to strike
Published
Thousands of nurses, pharmacists and other workers at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in the Sacramento region are planning to walk out in the coming weeks, as part of a movement of more than a dozen labor unions across the West Coast that could see tens of thousands of Kaiser health care workers go on strike. On Thursday, the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals announced that its 1,350 members across Northern California, which include physical and occupational…Full Article