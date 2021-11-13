Britney Spears got all to agree she needed to be freed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were no more of the heated arguments or dueling court filings of the past few months, no more tearful testimony or angry accusations.



For one day at least, everyone surrounding Britney Spears agreed. She needed to be freed.



Most important among them was Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who at a hearing Friday terminated the conservatorship that controlled the pop singer's life and money for nearly 14 years.



Spears did not attend the 30-minute hearing that was almost anti-climactic after the courtroom drama of recent proceedings, in which Spears demanded first the ouster of her father from power over her, then the removal of the legal shackles on her life.



It felt almost like a formality. The celebration that followed was plenty dramatic, though.



“Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???” Spears said on Twitter and Instagram minutes after the ruling.



Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. The crowd chanted “Britney! Britney! Britney!” and fans sang and danced to Spears’ song “Stronger.”



“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!” Spears said in her posts. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!!”



The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.



Those surrounding Spears said she is equipped to make those decisions.



“We have a safety net in place for Britney both on the personal side and on the financial side,” her attorney Mathew Rosengart said outside the...