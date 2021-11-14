Work remotely? These are the most (and least) affordable places to live in Minnesota

Montevideo, the small city that sits 130 miles west from Minneapolis, has been named the state's most affordable place to live. The ranking comes from New York-based financial and technology company SmartAsset. To compile a list of the most affordable places to live in Minnesota, the tech company used a variety of factors, including taxes, homeowner insurance and home costs relative to local median income. (You can see the full list here.) Locations where homeownership costs were lowest relative…