Study shows Medicaid expansion increased access to bariatric surgery for obesity

Following the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid expansion, access to bariatric surgery as a treatment for obesity increased by 31% annually for lower-income Medicaid-covered and uninsured white adults age 26 to 64 but not for Hispanic and Black adults, according to research conducted by scientists at Wake Forest School of Medicine. The National Institutes of Health-funded policy impact study is published in a recent edition of JAMA Health Forum. “As the number of adults with severe obesity continues…