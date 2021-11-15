10 books to buy as gifts to prepare for 2022

It is a great time to read to prepare yourself for the future and gift someone a substantive business book to improve their chances of success. Here are 10 options. You can listen to my interviews with the authors of these books at The Best Business Minds podcast. 1.Be Where Your Feet Are by Scott O’Neil. O’Neil is the former president of Madison Square Garden, the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. A great book for entrepreneurs who are often thinking of the next move whether with…