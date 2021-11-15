Author, illustrator deliver a 'love letter' to Greater Cincinnati

As we emerge from the pandemic, with its lockdowns and quarantines, many of us realize how much we’ve missed being together in public spaces. An engaging new book, “Gathering Places of Greater Cincinnati,” with text by Sue Ann Painter and art by Beverly Erschell, is a vivid reminder of our need to gather together, enlivened by the beauty and energy of our region’s civic spaces. “It’s the story of how the city grew from the basin to the hilltops,” said Painter, an art and urban historian.…