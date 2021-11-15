Gray in Charlotte: A South Atlantic staple
Over the past 40 years, Gray has built more than 40 million square feet of world-class facilities throughout the South Atlantic region, mostly stemming from the Charlotte, North Carolina office. This region has become a sought-after destination for our customers because of abundant economic activity, competitive workforce, attractive incentives, and numerous educational resources that align with our markets. But the Charlotte region has also become a destination that attracts some of the best and…Full Article