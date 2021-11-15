Florida business interests flag concerns with vaccine mandate bans

Florida business interests are starting to raise red flags over a bill that would discourage companies from requiring their employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19. Three days before lawmakers are slated to meet in a Special Session, a statewide nursing home association said the Legislature should consider altering the proposal (HB 1 and SB 2) to carve long-term care providers out of the vaccine mandate ban. In a statement Friday, Leading Age Florida CEO Steve Bahmer said nursing homes must comply…