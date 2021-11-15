Record number of workers quit hospitality jobs, experts cite mental health as common reason

Many of us know someone who has left their job during the pandemic in search of another position. A new study says more workers quit their jobs in September than ever before. According to the U.S. Labor Department, more than 4.4 million workers quit their jobs voluntarily in September. That number is up from the 4.3 million people we saw leaving their jobs in August 2021. Almost 1 million workers quit in the leisure and hospitality industry alone. KSDK 5 On Your Side talked with a restaurant…