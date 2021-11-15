Racing icon Bob Bondurant dies at age 88 in Paradise Valley

Racing icon Bob Bondurant has died at age 88 in Paradise Valley, a statement confirmed Saturday. According to the Bondurant Racing School website, Bondurant passed away Friday. "Bondurant is the only American to bring home the World Championship trophy back to the U.S. while racing for Carroll Shelby. He won his class at Le Mans and has been inducted into ten motorsports halls of fame. Bondurant Racing School was founded in 1968 and has graduated celebrities for car movies like James Garner, Paul…