8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! It's going to be sunny and breezy today with temperatures barely getting into the low 50s. Things should warm up for tomorrow, however. Now, for the news of the day. Two barbers, Javier Villegas Cotta and Rafael Jeffer, were shot and killed in Baltimore Saturday after a man went on a shooting spree. Troy Staton, who survived being shot in his own barbershop in 2018, spoke about the tragedy and explained how because many barbershops in Baltimore are viewed as sanctuaries,…