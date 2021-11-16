Salesforce to acquire Chicago's Narrative Science

Salesforce is scooping up a Chicago artificial intelligence firm that turns data into stories. Narrative Science said in a blog post that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by Salesforce (NASDAQ: CRM). Once the deal closes, Narrative Science will be part of Tableau, a Salesforce-owned software firm that provides data visualization tools. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Narrative Science said that for now "nothing is changing and it’s business as usual," and the company will have…