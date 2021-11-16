KC meal kit delivery service rebrands and adopts new B2B focus

MommyMeals has rebranded and found a more viable path forward with a new business-to-business focus. The Kansas City-based startup started with the niche of providing an avenue for friends and family members to send healthy slow-cooker meal kits with pre-chopped ingredients to new parents. “The biggest challenge that we faced was operating off of a low budget and trying to get our message out to every consumer possible,” Founder Mitch Case told the Kansas City Business Journal. “It was incredibly…