Uniqlo Ala Moana launches service to print custom designs on shirts, bags

Uniqlo at Ala Moana Center is launching a new custom printing service for T-shirts and tote bags in conjunction with Hawaii-based businesses and nonprofits. The technology, called "UTme!," launches on Black Friday, Nov. 26. In addition to designs from local artists, customers can submit their own creation for printing at the store. Local entities with designs available on shirts and bags include Bishop Museum, The Friends of Iolani Palace, Tanioka's Seafoods and Catering, Honolulu Coffee Co. and…