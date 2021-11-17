Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena in the biggest naming rights deal in history
Crypto.com has been on a spending spree across the global sports landscape over the past year.Full Article
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena.
The..
The Staples Center, one of America's most famous sport and music venues, is to be rebranded the Crypto.com Arena in a deal thought..