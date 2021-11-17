Public opinion has soured on Biden's health and mental fitness, according to new polling
Published
From this point last year, there has been a nearly 30 percentage point swing against Biden on his fitness for office in the same poll.Full Article
Published
From this point last year, there has been a nearly 30 percentage point swing against Biden on his fitness for office in the same poll.Full Article
A new poll finds that half of all registered voters are concerned about President Joe Biden's health, questions his mental fitness.