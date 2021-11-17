LA’s Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena
The arena has been named after the Staples office supply company based in Massachusetts since it opened in 1999.Full Article
Los Angeles Lakers fans must be excited to attend future championships at something called Crypto.com..
Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena on December 25.