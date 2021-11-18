Subaru's first electric model is here — and the outdoorsy SUV brings the brand to peak Subaru

Subaru's first electric model is here — and the outdoorsy SUV brings the brand to peak Subaru

Business Insider

Published

The 2023 Solterra is the ultimate Subaru: an outdoorsy SUV that's kind to the environment. It goes on sale in the middle of 2022.

Full Article