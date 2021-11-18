CVS Health to close one-in-10 stores over three years
CVS, headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, expects to close approximately 300 stores every year for the next three years, starting this spring.Full Article
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- CVS is planning to close a total of 900 stores over the next three years, the company announced Thursday...