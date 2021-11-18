Why Steve Bannon should worry about the Trump-appointed judge handling his criminal case
Published
Bannon's case is being overseen by Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who has ruled repeatedly against Trump and his allies.Full Article
Published
Bannon's case is being overseen by Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who has ruled repeatedly against Trump and his allies.Full Article
Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon said that he is "taking on the Biden regime" after he refused to comply..
A federal grand jury indicted Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, and a judge has signed an arrest warrant for Bannon. CNN’s..