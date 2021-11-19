Shopping network Shop LC to move HQ to Cedar Park, may become city's largest employer

The company plans to build a facility of at least 200,000 square feet, with an expected $50 million capital investment, near East Hope Drive and North Bell Boulevard. It has been approved for a slew of incentives, including property tax rebates. In order to qualify for all of them, Shop LC will need to create 1,000 jobs over 10 years, with a total payroll of $75.7 million, an average salary of more than $70,000, according to city documents.

