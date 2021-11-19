Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes just took the stand in her defense

In a dramatic and risky move, Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers called the Theranos Inc. founder to the stand Friday afternoon to testify in her own defense. Holmes was the third witnesse called by her attorneys Friday after the prosecution rested its case against her, The Journal reported. In response to one of the first questions from her attorney, Kevin Downey, Holmes said she did in fact believe that Theranos had developed a system that was able run basically any blood test, The Journal reported. "We…