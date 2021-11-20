Covid: WHO ‘very worried’ about Europe surge
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reportedly said it is concerned about the spread of Covid-19 in Europe, following the announcement of a full lockdown in Austria.Full Article
The health organisation's regional director warns of half a million deaths by March without action.
(Natural News) The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is really worried about the latest wave of the Wuhan coronavirus..