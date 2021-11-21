U.S. mortgage rates seesaw back up

After several weeks of declines, U.S. mortgage rates ticked up this week above the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.10% for the week ending Nov. 18 — an increase from 2.98% last week. More than four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.72%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The combination of rising inflation and consumer…