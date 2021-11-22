Seattle area sees slight uptick in Q3 tech job postings

The Seattle area had a 1% increase in its total tech job postings from the second quarter to the third quarter, according to Dice's Q3 Tech Job Report. The region had the seventh-most tech job postings of any U.S. metro, according to the recent report, the same place it held in Dice's second quarter report. The Q3 Tech Job Report also measured apply rate, or the percentage of apply clicks that result in completing an application, according to Dice, a platform that connects tech workers with employers.…