The prosecution just rested its case in the Elizabeth Holmes trial. Here's a wrap-up of the case so far.

This week's Silicon Insider podcast goes deep on the trial of Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes. On Friday, the prosecution in the case, which Scott Budman has been covering daily from the start, rested. The week's proceedings were initially fairly boring, filled with long testimony about the nuances of more failed investments in the company by wealthy investors and hedge funds. Some of Theranos' backers attempted to do due diligence on the company only to be waved off by Holmes. But then…