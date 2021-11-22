St. Louis mortgage technology startup to double headcount after $25M raise

St. Louis-based mortgage technology startup OptiFunder Corp. hopes to accelerate its rapid growth, with plans to double its headcount, after raising $25 million in financing. Minneapolis-based Arthur Ventures, which backs business-to-business software companies, provided the funding for OptiFunder. The fresh funding comes after OptiFunder in 2019 raised $1 million in seed funding. Founded in 2018, OptiFunder has developed a technology system designed to provide an algorithm to optimize where non-bank…