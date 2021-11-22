Interior head: Chaco protections ‘millennia in the making’

CHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK, N.M. (AP) — A few big rigs carried oilfield equipment on a winding road near Chaco Culture National Historical Park, cutting through desert badlands and sage. Mobile homes and traditional Navajo dwellings dotted the landscape, with a smattering of natural gas wells visible in the distance.



This swath of northwestern New Mexico has been at the center of a decades-long battle over oil and gas development.



U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined pueblo leaders Monday to reflect on her office's announcement last week that it would seek to withdraw federal land holdings within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the park’s boundary, making the area off-limits to oil and gas leasing for 20 years.



“This celebration is decades in the making,” Haaland said. “Some would even say millennia in the making.”



Haaland's action halts new leases in the area for the next two years while federal officials consider the proposed withdrawal.



While the Chaco area holds historical and cultural significance to many tribes, the Navajo Nation oversees much of the land that makes up the jurisdictional checkerboard surrounding the national park. Some belongs to individual Navajos who were allotted land by the federal government generations ago.



Navajo leaders support preserving parts of the area but have said individual allottees stand to lose an important income source if the land is made off-limits to development. They're calling for a smaller buffer of federal land around the park as a compromise to protect Navajo financial interests.



The rough road to the park was lined with brightly colored signs Monday in support of the allottees, many noting the importance of oil and gas development to their livelihoods.



“Our land, our minerals. We support oil and gas,"...