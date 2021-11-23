Atom Bank offers all staff the option of four-day working week
Atom Bank has become the largest company in Britain to introduce a four-day working week for all of its 430 employees.Full Article
App-based lender Atom bank says it has introduced a four-day week for all of its employees - without cutting their pay.
Atom Bank has cut its staff's hours by 10% without reducing their pay in a bid to improve wellbeing.
