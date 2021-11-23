Lush Cosmetics abandons social media to promote better mental health

Lush Cosmetics has announced that it will deactivate most of its social media accounts this week in the 48 countries where it operates to “address consumers' mental health challenges.” The brand is calling on Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat to provide a safer environment for users, and says it will stay off those platforms until they do. “In the same way that evidence against climate change was ignored and belittled for decades, concerns about the serious effects of social media are barely…