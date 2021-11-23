Stella McCartney drops Beatles-themed collection ahead of 'Get Back' documentary on Disney+

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has debuted a new Beatles-themed collection tied to the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” set to be released on Disney+ on Thanksgiving Day. Her father, Paul McCartney, was one of the “fab four” who took the music world by storm in the early 1960s. Among other items, the fashion collection features psychedelic prints on T-shirts, pants and sweaters, a bomber jacket with a Sgt. Pepper patch and a “Get Back” paneled knit coat with Beatles imagery…