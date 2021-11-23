West Carrollton adding summer concert series with Dillin Events

The city of West Carrollton is investing funds to create a series of community events. A new concert series that will boost the city's arts and draw audiences is expected to begin this winter, says Brad Townsend, city manager of West Carrollton. "We haven’t had a large community celebration since 2016 when the last Buttercream Festival was held by elé Cake Co.," Townsend said. The city has enlisted the help of Dillin Events, an events management company that is part of Dillin Corp. "We are…