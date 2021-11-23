Tech Bytes: New faces at Google Fiber; software business reports annual earnings; Nashville State's STEM dean

Nashville's tech scene is about to radically change with the arrival of Oracle and as Amazon and other firms fill their downtown hubs. But there's plenty of action right now. Tech Bytes is a twice-monthly roundup highlighting news on startups, capital raises, acquisitions and other activity in the region's tech sector. Terrence Brooks, once Google Fiber's top Nashville executive, remains in town but has a new role with the company. Brooks is principal solutions leader for Google Cloud - North America.…