Custom furniture maker enters Bay Area market with prime Marina lease

Joybird, a custom furniture maker specializing in “throwback” midcentury styles, is setting up its first Bay Area outpost with 3,115-square-foot store on a prime corner of the Marina retail corridor. The SoCal-based brand has signed a lease at 2000 Chestnut Street, public records indicate, establishing its fifth retail store in the space formerly occupied by Williams-Sonoma and which was one of the best (and largest) vacancies remaining in the thriving retail corridor. Joybird is in the process…