Dollar Tree Makes It Official: Items Will Now Cost $1.25
Published
CEO Michael Witynski said he expects customers will still think the store offers "undeniable value because of what they’re seeing out in the marketplace.”Full Article
Published
CEO Michael Witynski said he expects customers will still think the store offers "undeniable value because of what they’re seeing out in the marketplace.”Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Faced with the rising cost of goods and freight, discount retail chain Dollar Tree said Tuesday it will be..