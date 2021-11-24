Starting in 2022, most of the items at Dollar Tree will cost $1.25
Dollar Tree made the announcement of the price hike Tuesday. The company says the increase will allow it to offer a wider variety of products.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Faced with the rising cost of goods and freight, discount retail chain Dollar Tree said Tuesday it will be..
Dollar Tree — one of America's last remaining true dollar stores — said Tuesday it will raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on the..