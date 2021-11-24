So you want a new job? Here’s how to retrain

The tens of millions of workers who have left their jobs in the “Great Resignation” — 4.4 million in September alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — won’t necessarily need to retrain before they land their next job. But those who want a new career entirely may find little financial help and social support to acquire the skills they need for the future, labor experts say.



Erin Hatton, associate professor of sociology at the University at Buffalo in New York, says the pandemic caused especially difficult conditions for consumer-facing workers, including risk of COVID-19 exposure and the responsibility to enforce mask compliance on customers, which created an “undue burden on workers they’re just not willing to deal with.”



Pandemic-weary workers are questioning the value of their jobs, Hatton says, and this self-reflection may stir workers to switch fields — or at least attempt to.



“That can be easier said than done,” she says. “Figuring out how to get the training required to do that can be tricky.”



But will the “Great Resignation” lead to a “great retraining” for workers who want to access jobs with better pay, benefits and working conditions?



It’s doubtful, say experts like Anthony Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. He chalks it up to this: The U.S. isn’t very good at retraining workers.



WHY YOU MAY NEED TO RESKILL TO GET A NEW CAREER



Changing careers often requires a new credential (a degree or certificate), meaning you’ll need some type of higher education. Employers across labor sectors require workers to have certain credentials, even in fields that used to be accessible without one.



Consider, for example, auto mechanics. Carnevale says this...