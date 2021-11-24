Dollar Tree shifts from its everything-for-a-buck model after 35 years

Dollar Tree will shift away from the everything-for-a-buck philosophy it has embraced for 35 years and up the price of its items to $1.25 at stores nationwide, the company said Tuesday. The company plans to introduce the new price point at more than 2,000 Dollar Tree stores in December and complete the rollout to all its stores by the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2022. “The new price point will enable Dollar Tree to return to its historical gross margin range by mitigating historically…